For weeks we have been collecting toys as part of our Gr8 Holiday Give.

Those toys were handed out Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

The kids are getting the toys you all donated!

News 8 once again thanks you for helping us make the holiday so special for so many families.