Traveling by car this 4th of July holiday weekend? Brace for traffic

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers are getting ready to hit the road for the holiday weekend. And as they do so, they need to brace for traffic.

AAA is projecting one of the busiest Independence Day travel volumes. In fact, they say it will be the second-highest to 2019.

Travel is expected to be 40% more than last year with more than 47 million Americans traveling to their holiday destinations. 91% are expected to hit the road, despite high gas prices.

News 8 talked with a few drivers at a rest stop along I-95 Friday. Many had been driving for hours.

Wendy Willis and her family packed up their car in Florida and have been driving up the east coast since early Thursday morning. She says, “I like to drive…it’s expensive but no we want to come so we’re going to come no matter what.”

Not letting the pump stand in the way of their weekend plans with friends and family post pandemic. Well this is it.

Known as the busiest travel time headed into the holiday weekend. Traffic has been steady throughout the day, Friday accidents have caused drivers to spend some extra time on the road.

The kick-off to the holiday weekend did not start well here in Connecticut. A truck fire closed all four lanes of Interstate 95 Northbound for about two hours earlier Friday. Since then there hasn’t been much relief; it’s been a slow and steady pace for drivers we talked with headed to Rhode Island and Cape Cod this Fourth of July weekend.

AAA says 91% of this weekend’s travel is expected to hit the roads over flying or taking the train.