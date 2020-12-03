Video: Ohio rehabilitation center breaks out the reindeer games to spread holiday cheer to residents

BLANCHESTER, Ohio, (WTNH) — One senior community in Blanchester, Ohio, is reigning in the holiday season with some reindeer games.

That’s right! Residents at the Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently got to go deer hunting except there were no bucks insight — well, not real ones anyway.

Several staff members donned antlers and bright Rudoph noses and “hid in the forest” while the residents shot them with Nerf guns nearby.

“One of our staff saw something similar online and showed it to me,” Lisa Beach, the center’s activity director, told News 8.

So, Beach and her staff went to work setting up Christmas trees in the dining room so residents could “hunt.”

“One of our staff members with little boys brought in their Nerf guns for the residents to use,” she continued.

Beach took a video of the hilarity that ensued and posted it to Facebook. It showed staffers committed to the bit, running around and jumping behind trees.

In the video, viewers can even hear one of the reindeer cry out as it got “shot in the stomach.” The woman grabbed her stomach, let out a yelp, fell to the ground and rolled over.

The residents giggled as they aimed, shot and reloaded.

Beach said it was a fun way to spread some holiday cheer during a tough time.

“It was a successful activity,” Beach said. “As you can tell from all of the laughter, the staff and residents had a ball.”

The video has since gone viral, being share more than 211,000 times.