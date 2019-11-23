W.A.T.C.H. nominates ’10 worst toys’ this holiday season

(WTNH) — Each year World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) releases a list of nominees for the “10 worst toys” for the holidays.

This year’s list was announced at Franciscan Children’s in Boston to convey what W.A.T.C.H. calls the “classic” safety hazards that come up every year.

From poor designs to age recommendations, below is the list of toys to avoid buying for the little ones this holiday season.

Nerf Ultra One

The Nerf Ultra One is claimed to be the farthest flying Nerf dart ever causing it to have a huge potential for eye injuries.

Spike the fine motor Hedgehog

The plastic creature comes with 12 quills that, when removed, can become a choking hazard.

Bunchems! Bunch’n Build

Inside the box is a large, bright orange warning that cautions people to keep the toy away from their hair. Entanglement is only one of the issues these small, plastic balls cause. They are also a choking hazard for children and their pets.

Yeti

This plush ape-like “cuddle” toy has long hair that W.A.T.C.H. says may not be rooted properly. When easily pulled out, the hair has the potential for ingestion or aspiration injuries.

Nickelodeon frozen treats SLIME

The old school “slime” is now offered with appearances similar to several ice cream flavors. There is a warning stating harmful chemicals that should not be ingested, but there is still a potential to ingest chemicals and become irritated.

Anstoy electronic toy gun

W.A.T.C.H.’s warning here is simple. This toy gun is too realistic to weaponry. The company says detailed gun replicas are often mistaken for real guns and have caused many deaths.

Diecast school bus

This toy school bus has removable plastic wheels that can become a choking hazard. Their only warning is a removable sticker.

Pogo Trick Board

This outdoor toy includes a warning to wear a helmet. However, one of the children on the package is not wearing one. The trick board creates a potential for head and impact injuries without proper protection.

Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw

Otherwise known as “BEAST Morphers,” these claws are made of hard plastic. Even though the package cautions children not to aim at people or children, they are also encouraged to use “the strength of the CHEETAH CLAW.”

VIGA Pull Along Caterpillar

W.A.T.C.H. says the toy industry requires strings to be less than 12 inches long. This cord is twice the size and can lead to strangulation or entanglement injuries.

For more details, visit W.A.T.C.H.