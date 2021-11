WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury will be getting in the holiday spirit Sunday evening.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the town green. The event will also feature horse and carriage rides, Christmas carols, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa himself.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

