Conn. (WTNH) — The most important shopping day of the year is approaching. This Black Friday, certain items are more of a hot commodity than others.

In 2021, 66.5 million Americans shopped in-person on Black Friday, while 88 million took to their computers to online shop. According to a survey from WalletHub, 28% of Americans are planning to spend less during the 2022 holiday season compared to last year, which means prices are more important now than ever.

WalletHub compared both pre and actual Black Friday prices on the hottest items up-for-grabs to show what’s actually worth waiting in those long lines for. Office Depot, Big Lots, Lenovo, and BJs will have the best percentage of Good Deals, according to Retailer.

Before the rush, take a look at what shoppers have their eye on this year.

LG Laptop

Laptops are always a must-buy on Black Friday. LG has a certain laptop up-for-grabs, however, with a $316 discount. The LG gram 17″ Intel Evo platform laptop, with a 2560 x 1600 display, is usually priced at $1,416, but can be found at Costco for $1,100.

Reclining massage chair

Ahead of the new year, consumers are hoping for less stress. This calls for a massage chair, which includes both a foot and calf massage, as well as a heated seat. While the Osaki TITAN 8500 Series black faux leather reclining chair goes for around $3,000, you can snag it from The Home Depot for $1,499, saving you $1,500.

Artificial Christmas tree

Is a faux tree more your style this year? Save nearly $100 at Big Lots by purchasing a pre-lit LED artificial tree with lights for $227, while it’s usually priced at $329. The 9′ tree has white lights, adding a warm glow.

Wood pellet grill

Any grill master will be on the hunt for the perfect grill this year. The Pit Boss Navigator 850 is available via Academy Sports & Outdoors for only $450, when it’s usually priced at $859, offering a $400+ discount. The grill can hold around 45 burgers and is compatible with Bluetooth.

LED 70″ smart TV

Smart TVs are always a hot commodity. This LG 70″ TV includes free access to more than 300 IP streaming channels, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and even has a special “Filmmaker mode” for the movie buffs out there. Originally priced at $650, shoppers can save $100 to snag it for $550 via Best Buy.

Gaming chair

Gamers in need of a new chair need to look no further than Cotsco. The DOS 3D Insight gaming chair, usually $200, can be found for $150. The chair includes height adjustment armrests and headrest, seat tilt, and lower back support. It’s available in blue, white, or gray.

Thunderbolt stunt drone

Drones are a great gift for both kids and adults, and they’ve become increasingly popular in recent years. The Sharper Image Toy RC Thunderbolt Jet X-2 stunt drone can be snagged for only $42 if you wait until Black Friday via Walmart, saving shoppers nearly $100 from its original price. The drone has a lightweight, foam design and is wireless.

Cuisinart stand mixer

Chefs, this one is for you! The Cuisinart Precision Master stand mixer, which holds 5.5 quarts, is for sale at JCPenney for $200, down $100 from its original listing. It offers 12 different speeds, as well as a whisk, dough hook, and flat mixing paddle. The best part? The accessories are all dishwasher safe.

Stainless steel refrigerator

Store all your leftovers in the three-door French Door Refrigerator. The fingerprint-resistant, stainless steel fridge, via Samsung, can be found at The Home Depot for just around $1,700. Shoppers can save $700 from its original $2,400 price tag.

King size mattress

2023 calls for some better sleep. The Beautyrest 12″ medium-firm mattress is available at Costco for $550, saving customers nearly $400 for a king size mattress. Sleepers can look forward top a DualCool fiber cover, gel memory foam support, and a comfort foam.

See the full list of WalletHub’s top-ranked items and savings this Black Friday here.