NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are many different ways to celebrate the holidays in Connecticut, including light displays.

Whether you want to stay in your car or get out and walk around to see the lights, people can take advantage of many holiday light displays across Connecticut.

Here’s a list of holiday light displays across Connecticut:

The dazzling display is held at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven. The display has been a family favorite for almost three decades, as it has just entered its 29th year. News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the Fantasy of Lights.

The display runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden

With over 200 light displays, the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park! Guests will be able to drive through the display, and you will also be able to walk around to take some photos.

This display runs until Jan. 1.

Enjoy looking at millions of twinkling lights at the Connecticut Convention Center. Glow Hartford is a unique indoor holiday light festival with festive light displays and family-friendly activities.

The display runs through Dec. 23.

With over 350 installations and 1 million animated lights, the Hebrion Lions Lights in Motion will surely be an experience that all ages will love. Hope in your car and ride through the light display that stretches over a mile.

The display runs through Dec. 31.

It is known as being one of New England’s favorite holiday traditions. Guests can take a stroll through twinkling lights, meet Santa, admire the tallest Christmas tree in the state, and so much more while visiting the Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce.

This display runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

Not only is this one of the largest holiday light displays in southern New England, but it is also free to the public! Visitors at the Holiday Light Spectacular in Mystic can enjoy looking at over a half-million lights that are scattered across Olde Mystic Village while also enjoying the many shops and restaurants.

This display runs through January 2024.

Take the family around the indoor and outdoor habitats during Home for the Holidays at Mystic Aquarium! Guests will also get a chance to see the newly renovated courtyard, which is full of dancing lights that are choreographed to some holiday classics.

This display runs until Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The self-guided experience is designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. The display showcases the differences between modern-day and 19th-century holiday celebrations. The event has festive light displays, live music and a visit to St. Nicholas.

This display runs on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

Lifted Spirits in Middlefield is truly a winter wonderland experience! With so many activities to choose from, families can spend time looking at the holiday light display, snow tubing, listening to live bands and more! Kids can also have a chance to visit with Santa at his workshop.

This display runs from through Dec. 23, Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 1-mile holiday lights display is at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The drive-thru light display can be viewed from the comfort of your car. This year, you can expect to see holiday Barbie, life-sized dinosaurs, and the Bigfoot monster truck.

This display runs until Dec. 31. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday – Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday – Sunday.

The Night of Lights holiday hayride is a 30-minute ride that takes you through Fairview Tree Farm’s decorative and lit tree fields. Guests will also be able to visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and more!

This display runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23

This popular holiday light display is celebrating its 45th year and is decorated both inside and out with over 15,000 lights! Guests who would like to explore the outside display can take a ride on a closed trolley car to travel through the tunnel of lights as you sing Christmas carols.

This display runs on various dates until Dec. 30.