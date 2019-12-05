Pilgrim Furniture City shares how you can create a festive tabletop design for the holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time for our Home for the Holidays segment.
If you’re hosting this holiday season, you’ll want to make sure your table is set for the festivities!
Here to help with the dos and don’ts of table design is Debbie Albert from Pilgrim Furniture City.
- Plan two weeks ahead
- Focal point and theme including decision of formal, informal or casual setting
- Pyramid with peak in center and work out to ends of table
- Layers:
- Base: linen
- Dishes: charger, dinner plate, salad plate, napkin, napkin ring
- Glassware: water & wine
- Silverware: all needed silverware for individual and serving
- Lighting: dim overhead, unscented candles
- Name cards
- Little gift for each
- Candy available for those who want early dessert
- Whimsy, fun, surprise element
- Colors and shades of color to work with theme
- Set table a day ahead
- Run through serving process, guiding silently with needed serving utensils for a smooth meal
Other decoration opportunities include china cabinet, chairs, chandeliers, windows, art and more.
Lastly, Pilgrim Furniture City says, have fun with the process!!!
To find a location near you, click here.