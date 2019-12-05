Pilgrim Furniture City shares how you can create a festive tabletop design for the holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time for our Home for the Holidays segment.

If you’re hosting this holiday season, you’ll want to make sure your table is set for the festivities!

Here to help with the dos and don’ts of table design is Debbie Albert from Pilgrim Furniture City.

Plan two weeks ahead Focal point and theme including decision of formal, informal or casual setting Pyramid with peak in center and work out to ends of table Layers: Base: linen

Dishes: charger, dinner plate, salad plate, napkin, napkin ring

Glassware: water & wine

Silverware: all needed silverware for individual and serving

Lighting: dim overhead, unscented candles

Name cards

Little gift for each

Candy available for those who want early dessert

Whimsy, fun, surprise element Colors and shades of color to work with theme Set table a day ahead Run through serving process, guiding silently with needed serving utensils for a smooth meal

Other decoration opportunities include china cabinet, chairs, chandeliers, windows, art and more.

Lastly, Pilgrim Furniture City says, have fun with the process!!!

