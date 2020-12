NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday gift giving season is upon us and why not consider a skiing experience for your loved ones.

Here from Mount Southington Ski Area is Guest Services Manager, Brian McCloskey.

The following are covered:

Season Passes still available.

Passholders do not need to reserve their spot for the day.

Gift cards- They can be used to purchase, tickets, rentals, and lessons as well as food and beverages.

