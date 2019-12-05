State police want your holiday deliveries protected from porch package pirates

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, Connecticut State Police want everyone to keep their packages safe from porch package pirates.

(WTNH) – Wednesday, December 4 was National Package Protection Day and the Connecticut State Police have some tips and tricks to help you keep all your packages safe from porch pirates.

Now that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have passed and the holiday season is in full swing, all your packages are beginning to arrive at home.

Unfortunately not only is there an increase in package deliveries this time of year but also package pirates, and these pirates are on high alert waiting for packages to be left unattended on your porch.

Here are some helpful tips State Police have to keep all your deliveries safe:

Package Protection Tips:

If you can, send your packages to where you work, so they can be delivered to your desk not your porch.

Sign up for notifications, so you know exactly when your package is delivered, so you can either go and grab it right away.

Ask any close neighbors or friends to pick up the package as close to the delivery time as possible, if you’re not around.

Request the retailer to send your packages to a mail business, like a UPS or FedEx building.

Make sure you receive tracking numbers, so you can track your packages and see exactly when it gets deliverer.

When placing your order, request that a signature be required in order to accept the package. This way it can’t be left at your home without you there.

Consider installing a security camera system outside your home, like ring or nest.

Connecticut State Police want everyone to keep their packages safe. If you know that something has been stolen contact state or local police immediately.