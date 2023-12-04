NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hanukkah — also spelled Chanukah or other transliterations from Hebrew — is Judaism’s “festival of lights.”

This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown on Thursday, Dec. 7 and ends on the evening of Dec. 15.

In Hebrew, Hanukkah means “dedication,” and the holiday marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BC after a small group of Jewish fighters liberated it from occupying foreign forces.

Here are some Hanukkah events around Connecticut, listed by date.

Grand Menorah Lighting and Festival in New London | Dec. 7

The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. with music, refreshments, latkes, warm drinks, and chocolate gelt and gifts for the kids. Menorah lighting at 5 p.m. with Mayor Michael Passero lighting the shamash.

New Haven Menorah Lighting | Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

West Haven menorah lighting | 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the West Haven Green

North Haven menorah lighting | Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

Stratford Chanukah Party at Oronoque Village | 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7

Chanukah Wonderland at the Chabad Jewish Center | Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fire on ICE in West Hartford | Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the West Hartford Town Hall

Guilford menorah lighting | Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. on the Guilford Green

Menorah car parade and ice menorah lighting | Dec. 10

The parade departs from Chabad to the Milford Green at 4:30 p.m. Ice menorah lighting starts at 5:15 p.m., followed by an indoor celebration.

Grand Menorah Lighting and Celebration at the Stop & Shop in Hamden | 5 p.m. on Dec. 10

Lighting on the West Haven Green | 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11

Chanukah at the CT Post Mall | 5 p.m. on Dec. 13

Menorah lighting and concert at the Blackstone Library, Branford | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14