NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need help deciding what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner? Campbell’s released their 2023 edition of its “States of the Sides,” a report about the country’s favorite Thanksgiving sides.

The report shows that more than 67% of Americans prefer a side to turkey, according to All Recipies. Also, 54% would be content with just sides on their holiday plate, up 17% from last year.

Green bean casserole and root vegetable dishes are tied as Connecitcut’s top sides.

According to Campbell’s, the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in the U.S. are:

Mashed potatoes Stuffing/dressing Mac & cheese Yams/sweet potatoes Green bean casserole

Photo: Campbell’s

Mashed potatoes are America’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish after coming in second place in 2022.

The map also shows that only three states favor root vegetable dishes as their preferred Thanksgiving side: New York, Arizona, and California. Virginia is the only state in the U.S. to pick salads as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.