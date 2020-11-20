You can rent a Lifetime Christmas movie-themed house in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Here’s your chance to escape 2020 and have access to a collection of Lifetime Christmas movies while staying in an adorable, quaint holiday home, available to rent on Vrbo in Greenwich.

Dining room of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday House in Greenwich, Conn. Photo: Vrbo

The 2,100 square-foot home is decked out with holiday décor, including Christmas trees and Lifetime Christmas movie references in almost every room. Unique festive areas of the home include an office for writing letters to Santa, a finished outdoor patio, and a gingerbread house selfie station.

Of course, there are 30 Lifetime movies available to watch during your stay.

There are three bedrooms, enough to sleep up to six people. You can book this home for $100 a night, minimum of three days here.

Can’t make it this holiday season? You can still enjoy a luxurious stay at the Greenwich home, available year-round here.