NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on the News 8 Home segment, we discuss how you can enhance your home’s curb appeal.
Nicole White, co-founder of The One Team at William Raveis, says an easy first step to freshen up your curb appeal – is to paint your front door. Raveis says to never paint outdoors when temperatures are below 35 degrees.
The steps to enhance your home’s curb appeal are below:
- Clean it with soapy water the day before painting
- Sand it to ensure the door is no longer glossy
- Prime it to protect the paint from outdoor elements
- Pick your paint color!
Tune in for HOME every Thursday on News 8 at 4:30 for more interior decorating inspiration.