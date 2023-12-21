NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on the News 8 Home segment, we discuss how you can enhance your home’s curb appeal.

Nicole White, co-founder of The One Team at William Raveis, says an easy first step to freshen up your curb appeal – is to paint your front door. Raveis says to never paint outdoors when temperatures are below 35 degrees.

The steps to enhance your home’s curb appeal are below:

Clean it with soapy water the day before painting Sand it to ensure the door is no longer glossy Prime it to protect the paint from outdoor elements Pick your paint color!

Tune in for HOME every Thursday on News 8 at 4:30 for more interior decorating inspiration.