Hardwood flooring is a favorite among homeowners, and many homes with existing hardwood typically have red oak panels.

Over the years with exposure to sunlight, red oak flooring can start to turn orange. But before you decide to start ripping out your floors and replace them, why not just refinish them instead?

Nicole White, co-founder of The One Team at William Raveis, breaks down three sample stains that can transform your traditional red oak.

White-based stains: Similar to a white wash, this type of stain is very flexible. You can do multiple coats to make your floors as white as you like, or just one coat to give a subtle tint. White-based stains also don’t hide the grain of the wood like an opaque white paint might. Dark-based stains: A great choice for those who want to take their red oak flooring from simple to sophisticated. Dark stains offer depth, warmth, and draw in your eyes, and contrary to what you may think, they still showcase the natural grain of the wood. Raw or natural stains: These finishes allow decorations to pop more, making a beautiful backdrop for dining rooms or living rooms. They can enhance the natural look of the wood without the yellowing you might see on traditional red oak.

White’s tips: Consult with a flooring specialist, and don’t be afraid to put a bunch of samples out in your room to see what you fall in love with!

