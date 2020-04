(WTNH) — The Hubble Telescope is marking its 30th anniversary in orbit, and you can join in on the celebration!

NASA is letting you check out the photos taken by the telescope on your birthday. Just go to NASA.gov’s Hubble Telescope section and select the date and time. https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/what-did-hubble-see-on-your-birthday

And if you’re young enough, you could see just what Hubble saw the moment you were born.