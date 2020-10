(WTNH) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…Mars?

Sky gazers will get a special treat Tuesday night — a closer view of Mars.

The next time the planet will be this close to the Earth will be in the year 2035, according to NASA.

The red planet will be about 38.6 million miles away.

While that doesn’t seem super close, it will allow the planet to appear as a very bright red dot in the sky.

You can see it with a telescope or even the naked eye.

The late evening will be the best time for viewing.