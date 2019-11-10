Rare Transit event: Mercury to pass across the Sun Monday morning

(WTNH) — A rare event is going to take place Monday morning. Mercury will transit the Sun.

The event will begin about 7:35a.m. The full path across the Sun will take about 5.5 hours.

The event only happens about 13 times every 100 years.

Though Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, it will look like a teeny, tiny black dot on the Sun.

Mercury passing over the sun (the tiny little black dot). Photo: Yale University

You will need binoculars or a telescope to see the event. However, do not look directly at the Sun; only look with the addition of solar filters!

A public viewing event is being held at the Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium from 10am-noon. Click here for more information.