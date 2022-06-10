How to Stream News 8

In addition to watching News 8 on WTNH.com and the News 8 App, you can watch on some of the most popular streaming services.

Hulu

Sign up for a Hulu+ Live TV account. Once you have have signed up for an account, download the Hulu widget on Roku, Amazon Fire, or your Apple TV device. You can also watch directly on the Hulu app on a smart device.

YouTube TV

Sign up for a YouTubeTV account. Once you have have signed up for an account, download the Hulu widget on Roku, Amazon Fire, or your Apple TV device. You can also watch directly on the YouTubeTV app on a smart device.

Fubo TV

Sign up for a Fubo account. Once you have have signed up for an account, download the Fubo widget on Roku, Amazon Fire, or your Apple TV device. You can also watch directly on the Fubo app on a smart device.

Over The Air

You can also get News 8’s programming over the air with a digital antenna. Antennas are available at stores like BestBuy, Walmart, and Amazon.com. Once you install the antenna per the manufacturers instructions, scan for the channels available in your area.