Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hurricane Preparedness
Remarkable Women
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Video Game News
Top Stories
Coroner rules victims in 1971 Belfast shooting were innocent
Top Stories
AP’s Sally Buzbee named exec editor of The Washington Post
Risqué side hustle: Locals turn to OnlyFans to make money during the pandemic
Video
¿Qué Pasa? 11 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana
Video
Stretch your Dollar: Here are the 10 best value Colleges and Universities in Connecticut
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NFL Draft
NBA
NHL
MLB
Hartford Athletic
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets in Hiroshima
Top Stories
The Bridgeport Sound Tigers rebrand to Bridgeport Islanders
Video
LEADING OFF: Means back after no-no, Voit returns to Yanks
Walsh’s big night helps Angels rally for 5-4 win over Astros
Stephen Curry’s late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Eating in season: Bringing the CT spring harvest to your meals with New England Dairy!
Video
Top Stories
Boost Fat Burning & Weight Loss with LynFit Nutrition
Video
Top Stories
Up Your Eyewear with OMV/The Eyeglass Lass!
Video
Cast Iron Chef to Open New Location in Milford this June!
Video
The Dressing Room Boutique shares Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Video
Living Out Your Dream Wedding Ceremony
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Preparedness
Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
Trending Stories
1-month-old infant dies after attack by family’s dog in Norwich
Video
Upcoming Hollywood film ‘Call Jane’ being filmed in Hartford
Video
Waterbury mayor, police chief talk difficulties of police work; recruiting people of color
Video
Hartford leaders, lawmakers pushing for ‘Hartford 400’ project to eliminate highway bottleneck, grow economy downtown
Video
Governor Lamont: People in CT 45-years-old and older nearing COVID herd immunity
Video
Don't Miss
Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness
Video
How CT residents 16 and older can register for the COVID vaccine starting April 1
Video
Creciente preocupación entre los latinos por la vacuna COVID
Video
More Don't Miss