(WTNH) – The hurricane of 1938 was Connecticut’s worst natural disaster. It struck without warning and hundreds across New England died.

Hurricane Carol slammed into Groton in August 1954. The Category 2 hit southeastern Connecticut hard.

In 1960, Hurricane Donna came ashore in Old Saybrook as a Category 1. The rain and storm surge were significant.

The most recent hurricane, Gloria, hit as a Category 1 on September 27, 1985. Its eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared Connecticut from major coastal damage.

Storm Team 8 takes a look back at the most memorable hurricanes to hit CT.