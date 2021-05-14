News 8 presents Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness

(WTNH)– We are gearing up for a busy hurricane season and we want to make sure you and your family are ready.

We’re keeping track of our state’s storm history to help us prepare for the future. From Irene to Sandy, and all the way back to 1938. We remember the storms that made the biggest impact in Connecticut.

From the shoreline to inland rivers, preparing for the force of flooding. And before any future storm strikes, we are making sure you know what to do to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Let’s get right to answering the question: will it be an active hurricane season? Well, we certainly don’t want this season be as active as last year, but once again, it looks like we could potentially see a lot of named storms. Meteorologist Ashley Baylor has more in the video below.

Next, would it surprise you to learn there have only been four hurricanes to hit Connecticut directly over the past 100 years? It’s true.

Let’s get into a little more detail, starting with the storm that’s most fresh in our memories: Isaias. News 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey has more on those major hurricanes that hit the state also in the video below.

What goes into naming a storm? Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. They are now updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Six lists of names are used in rotation and recycled every six years. In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic additional storms will take names from an alternate list of names approved by the WMO.

The Connecticut shoreline has beautiful beaches, quaint communities and a boating paradise. But Long Island sound can turn mean and poses a big flood threat. To understand, let’s fly up so we can look down at the big picture with Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons. Take a look in the video below.

Of course Long Island Sound water levels can impact shoreline inlets and water ways, but what about the rest of CT? Meteorologist Garett Argianas has been researching how tropical systems can cause severe flooding inland too in the video below.

Being safe when a big storm hits is all about having a plan. Let’s take you through the steps you need to take now to avoid tragedy later with Meteorologist Sam Kantrow in the video below.

Having that plan made before a storm is even on the horizon is such an important thing to do. Also, that plan can be downloaded in many different languages right off of the Quinnipiack Valley Health Districts website.

With major satellite upgrades over the past couple decades, it’s incredible what we can see now but we still can’t see everything. Hurricane hunters fly over tropical cyclones, releasing dropsondes that determine whether a storm is weakening or intensifying. They have very important jobs and Storm Team 8 had the privilege of speaking with Commander Rebecca Waddington, who flew on the first all-female hurricane hunter mission in the video below.

We hope you and your family will be prepared for when a tropical system does come our way. We have a special section on wtnh.com where you learn more about hurricane season and catch any of the stories you’ve heard in this special again.