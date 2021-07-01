State officials remind Connecticut residents to be prepared for 2021 hurricane season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are being reminded of the necessary steps to prepare for future severe weather and the 2021 hurricane season by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security

“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters,” Governor Lamont said. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in New England, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure our residents stay safe…”

State officials encourage residents to download Connecticut’s free “CTPrepares” app, which provides updated information for emergency situations. The app can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple iTunes stores.

It is also being advised for residents to review their insurance policies for appropriate and adequate policies.

Some recommendations to consider:

If you live on the shoreline, be sure that you and your family are aware of all local shelter locations and evacuation zones.

Identify an out-of-town contact, incase of emergencies

Write down or save phone numbers and have prepared coins or prepaid phone cards for emergency calls.

Plan pre-set family group texts in your phones. Text messages are recommended as it uses less battery life.

Register for alert services through CTAlert.

The State also recommends these basic items to include in a basic emergency supply kit: