State officials remind Connecticut residents to be prepared for 2021 hurricane season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are being reminded of the necessary steps to prepare for future severe weather and the 2021 hurricane season by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security
“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters,” Governor Lamont said. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in New England, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure our residents stay safe…”
State officials encourage residents to download Connecticut’s free “CTPrepares” app, which provides updated information for emergency situations. The app can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple iTunes stores.
It is also being advised for residents to review their insurance policies for appropriate and adequate policies.
Some recommendations to consider:
- If you live on the shoreline, be sure that you and your family are aware of all local shelter locations and evacuation zones.
- Identify an out-of-town contact, incase of emergencies
- Write down or save phone numbers and have prepared coins or prepaid phone cards for emergency calls.
- Plan pre-set family group texts in your phones. Text messages are recommended as it uses less battery life.
- Register for alert services through CTAlert.
The State also recommends these basic items to include in a basic emergency supply kit:
- One gallon of water per person for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- A whistle to signal for help
- Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Food and litter requirements for any pets
- Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants
- Cleaning supplies that disinfect for COVID-19 and face masks should they be needed at a shelter