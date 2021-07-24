Inside New York Baseball: 2020 Hall of Fame inductees to be celebrated next weekend

(WTNH) — Some Hall of Fame talent has passed through Queens since the Mets made it home in 1962. Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, Dwight Gooden and the great Casey Stengel.

Next weekend on the 31st, the inductees from the Class of 2020 will finally have their moment with a ceremony at Citi Field. Pitcher Ron Darling is one of the three former players to be inducted. He was a part of the 1986 World Series Championship.

Edgardo Alfonzo is also one of the newest members of the Mets Hall of Fame; the former infielder was a key player in the Mets run to the 2000 World Series.