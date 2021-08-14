Inside New York Baseball: A dream come true for a Bronx native as he gets called up to his hometown team

Last week on Inside New York Baseball, we introduced you to Scranton RailRiders shortstop Andrew Velazquez. He was tearing it up there in AAA and was waiting for a call to the big leagues.

With an injury to shortstop Gleyber Torres on Sunday, Velazqeuz got the call and made his debut against the Kansas City Royals. He also got his first hit on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old grew up in the Bronx and is still pinching himself that he finally got his chance to play shortstop for his hometown team.

Velazquez grew up a big Derek Jeter fan. When he was 10 years old, he even had a birthday party at the old Yankee Stadium.