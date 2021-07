(WTNH) — Did you celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day this past Thursday?

Bonilla hasn’t played a game for the Mets since 1999, but he is still getting paid more than a million dollars every July 1 — through the year 2035, thanks to a deferred salary agreement.

New owner, Steven Cohen, is embracing Bobby Bonilla Day with an Air B&B promotion. One fan will be able to pay $250 to book an overnight stay for four at Citi Field. The winner will also throw out the first pitch.