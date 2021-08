Running a Major League Baseball team is not an easy job. Try being a general manager in New York.

Steve Phillips was the general manager for the Mets from 1997 to 2003. He’s now on the other side, part of the media.

He hosts Sirius XM’s leadoff spot, mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. on the MLB Network Radio Channel.

Erik Dobratz caught up with Phillips and Phillips says the adjustment from making trades to talking about them has been a pretty smooth one so far.