Inside New York Baseball: Former Yankees lead off hitter, Mickey Rivers, talks about his back to back World Series championships

He was the table setter for the back to back World Series champions of 1977 and 1978. Mickey Rivers is one of the greatest characters of those title teams.

Mick the Quick was the lead-off man. Quick bat, quick feet, lived fast and talked even faster. But when it came time to play ball, Rivers was all business. Getting on the big bats behind him was Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson, and working to get the lead for pitchers like Ron Guidry and Cat Fish Hunter.

Sports Team 8 caught up with Rivers at a charity event with his former teammates, Goose Gossage and Roy White. Rivers say back in the late 70s, during those back to back championship years, the Yankees reputation proceeded them.

Rivers resume is pretty impressive.