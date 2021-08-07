Inside New York Baseball: From the high school baseball fields of CT, one local is just one step away from the big leagues

(WTNH) – The shuttle between Scranton and the Bronx has been a busy one so far this season. Lots of players going back and forth from AAA to the big club.

One player waiting for the call is outfielder, Thomas Milone.

Milone is having a great year for the Railriders, hitting close to 300 with 8 homers this season.

The Connecticut native signed with the Yankees this winter after spending the last seven years with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Milone was a third round pick out of high school and grew up about 70 miles away from Yankee Stadium. After dreaming of playing for the team, suddenly he’s alongside them at spring training in Tampa this past winter.