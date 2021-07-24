Inside New York Baseball: Mets starter Jacob DeGrom out with another injury

(WTNH) — This week on Inside New York Baseball, the Mets continue to show championship grit and the Yankees are leaning on some unknowns to carry them through a tough time.

The Yankees kicked off the second half by beating the Red Sox two out of three at the stadium. They managed to sweep a two-game series from Joe Girardi and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile the Mets are coming back from the All Star break with some mixed results. Starter Jacob DeGrom is out with another army injury. They lost two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates — salvaging the series finale after being down 6-0.