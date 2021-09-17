Inside New York Baseball: New ESPN documentary features key players from the Mets 1986 World Series championship team

(WTNH) – It’s been a long time since the Mets have won the World Series. The last time they won was in 1986.

That season was a magical ride for the Amazin’s and fans can now relive it all in a new ESPN series released this week.

“Once Upon a Time in Queens” is a new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary. The four-part series features exclusive interviews with all the key players from that championship team.

Director Nick Davis says the ’86 team is full of characters, but love them or hate them, they are must-see TV.