Inside New York Baseball: New York Yankees take on the Chicago Red Sox at the Field of Dreams movie site in Iowa

If you build it, they will come and that’s exactly what happened. MLB built an 8,000 seat ballpark near the Field of Dreams movie site in Iowa.

The Yankees and the White Sox played there Thursday night.

The field used in the movie couldn’t be used for the game. It’s not up to the typical MLB dimensions and the league says too many balls would get lost in the cornfield.

This was the first-ever regular-season MLB game in Iowa. The event was part of the league’s effort to grow the game in areas without in-person access to major league games.