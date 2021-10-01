Inside New York Baseball: Off the field, the Yankees are helping students in the Bronx

(WTNH) – On the field, the Yankees are making fans happy with a push for the playoffs. Off the field, they are helping students in the Bronx.

Earlier this week, the Yankees donated $1 million toward the activation for free unlimited internet service for nearly 11,000 electronic devices being distributed to students in the Bronx.

The Yankees Diversity and Inclusion Committee facilitated the program in partnership with T-Mobile.

The Yankees also donated 3,000 tickets to the New York City Department of Education,

