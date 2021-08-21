Inside New York Baseball: One team peaking, the other plummeting as the push for playoff baseball ramps up

What a week it’s been for the Yankees. Surging since the Allstar break, riding a seven game win streak heading into Friday, three of those wins came in a sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

The Bombers passing the Red Sox in the AL East standings and into second place behind Tampa Bay.

Infield and Bronx native, Andrew Velazquez, really enjoyed sweeping his team’s rival, and delivering some clutch hits in the process.

It was not a good week for New York’s other MLB team. The Mets are now behind both the Braves and Phillies in the NL East standings.

The team finally ended a five-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 12 inning win out in San Francisco.

A three run homer from Kevin Pillar ended the skid and moved the Mets back to 500.