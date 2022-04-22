(WTNH) – The Amazins were off to an ‘amazin’ start this season. The New York Mets are the first team to notch ten wins and haven’t lost a series yet.

They won a three-game set last weekend against the Diamondbacks, then took three of four from San Francisco, including both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday. A walkoff from Francisco Lindor in game one, Max Scherzer fanned ten giants in game two, and it’s still really early, but the Mets are in first place in the NL East.

As for the Yankees, their starting pitching is a bit all over the place. Nestor Cortes has been solid. On Sunday, he became the first Yankee to ever strike out 12 or more batters in five or fewer innings.

Then, there’s Gerrit Cole. His ERA is over 6 through three starts. Overall, the Yankees are holding tough.

