Inside New York Baseball: Yankees and Mets battle in Subway Series

(WTNH) — On Inside New York Baseball, the Mets and Yankees tangle in the Subway Series while pressure is mounting in the Bronx.

It’s July 4 weekend and the Yankees and Mets are battling in the Subway Series; hard to believe that they’ve been doing this since 1997.

Over the last 24 years the games are always close to a sellout and they are the talk of the town. Yankees lead the season series 74-54 and last year the two teams split six games.

No matter the records, this series is always fun for players and fans!

