Inside New York Baseball: Yankees continue pushing toward the playoffs while the Mets season ends on Sunday

(WTNH) – It’s been a week for Yankees. A 5-1 record on a road trip that started in Boston and ended in Toronto.

A weekend sweep of the Red Sox followed by winning two of three games against the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays. Yankees got big production from the middle of their order.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were a deadly homerun combination on the trip. Manager Aaron Boone says Judge is doing it all right now at the plate and in the field.

For the Mets, their season will end on Sunday in Atlanta. The Amazins are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

They haven’t made the postseason since 2016 when they lost a wild card game to San Francisco.

