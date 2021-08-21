Inside New York Baseball: Yankees first baseman making his case for playing time in the Bronx

Yankees first baseman, Luke Voit, has made his case for playing time in the Bronx. Voit voiced his opinion earlier this week.

He has only played 40 games this year and missed a bunch of time due to injury with three stints on the injured list in 2021.

So, the Yankees brought in Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline, which paid dividends right away, but Voit says he should see the field now that he’s healthy.

“I was top 10 MVP last year, I’ve been a great player for this organization for the last three years. I’m not going down. I want to play, obviously, I know it’s going to be tougher with Rizzo here. I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good again. Obviously, the injury bug is the reason he’s here because of me, but I hope Boone can get me some consistent at bats,” Voit said.

Voit played 56 games in last year’s shortened season.