Inside NY Baseball: Bernie Williams is also an All-Star in his second career: music

What a treat for baseball and music fans in Ridgefield, Connecticut this week. Bernie Williams and His All-Star Band knocked ’em dead at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

After a brilliant 16-year career, including four World Series rings with the Yankees, Williams is certainly keeping busy these days.

His first love may be baseball, but music is a close second. The five-time All-Star is once again making all the right moves. But this time, it’s on a stage.

And after a COVID hiatus last year, he is thrilled to be back with the fans this summer.

Watch the video above for more.