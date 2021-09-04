Inside NY Baseball: Britton’s injuries could keep him off the mound for Yankees season remainder

There has been some mixed news on the injury front for the Yankees over the last week. Gleyber Torres returns this weekend, but reliever Zack Britton is likely done for the season.

Britton needs elbow surgery again. The 33-year-old has a lot of miles on that left arm, and now he needs bone chips removed. This will be the second elbow surgery this season for Britton. He didn’t join the team until June, and he never really could find a rhythm on the mound.

Britton is signed for one more year with the Yankees.

