(WTNH)-- Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu has to make some more room in the trophy case. Earlier this week he received his silver slugger award. In the abbreviated 2020 season he hit 3-64 to win the American League Batting Title. It was his second straight year winning the award as a second baseman.

Earlier this week Yankees first baseman Jay Bruce called it a career. He really struggled this month and just decided he couldn't do it anymore. Bruce played just ten games with the team, 4 hits in 34 at bats, including a homerun.