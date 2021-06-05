Inside NY Baseball: Dwight Gooden speaks on his life and career

(WTNH) — Dwight Gooden’s life reads like a movie; a teenage baseball phenomenon thrust into stardom in the mid 80’s with the New York Mets. Success came easy for the kid they called Doc.

Gooden was racking up wins and strikeouts at a record pace. He was also was losing to cocaine and alcohol addiction– a sickness that sidetracked a certain Hall of Fame career.

These days, 21 years after throwing his last big league pitch, the 56 year old continues to work to win every day. He counsels kids affected by the disease and he makes some money by making appearances.

Gooden had some of his most memorable moments with the Mets and Yankees. Nearly 200 wins, about 100 of those before he was 25. He had over 2 thousand strikeouts and was the National League Rookie of the year in 1984. Gooden was the CY Young winner in 1985 and holds three world series titles.