Inside NY Baseball: Lifelong Yankee Roy White discusses baseball legacy, education foundation

(WTNH) — Roy White bridged the gap between some of the Yankees greatest names, all the while putting together a pretty great career himself. He was a lifelong Yankee.

In his 15 years with the Yankees, White won two World Series and was a two time All Star. His last season in the Bronx was 1979, then he played three years in Japan. After his playing career, he also went on to be a Yankees coach.

Now 77– White still gets out to represent the organization– and his own foundation– which helps young adults and children further their education even if they can’t afford it.. Baseball has been a big part of White’s life just not these days.