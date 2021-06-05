Inside NY Baseball: Marcus Thames on kicking off his big league career

(WTNH) — On June 10th, 2002, Marcus Thames homered off of Randy Johnson to kick off his big league career. 19 years later, Thames is in the Yankee dugout–but now in his 4th year as the hitting coach.

The hottest seat in the Yankees dugout might be the one Thames is sitting on with the offense struggling—Thames and his assistant are trying everything to wake up this stagnant offense.

An old baseball adage, “hitting is contagious”. In the case of the Yankees, it seems more like “not” hitting is contagious….Dom, DJ Lemahieu hit .327 and .364 in his first 2 years in pinstripes.. .260 this year did he camouflage some areas they were lacking offensively?