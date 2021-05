New York Post reporter Mike Puma has been asked to write a book about the Mets for years, and he finally did it.

His new book is called “If These Walls Could Talk: New York Mets: Stories from the New York Mets Dugout, Lockerroom, and Press Box” and details his many experiences on and off the field.

In the video above, we talk to Puma about the book and the challenges of putting together decades of stories.