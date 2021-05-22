Inside NY Baseball: Robinson Chirinos shares advice with the next generation; Rich Marazzi helps us understand nuances of the game

For major league baseball players part of the fun is the chase to achieve their dream. Robinson Chirinos is on the other side of that dream right now.

The 36-year-old catcher has played in over 600 big league games with nine major league seasons under his belt. Chirinos says he’s happy to share some wisdom with the next generation.

Chirinos spent part of last season with the Mets. He played most of his big league career with the Texas Rangers.

“Give everything you have to the players around me and make them better. That’s something my dad taught me when I was a kid, and it’s what I do every single day,” said Chirinos.

Press Pass:

Rich Marazzi, former umpire and current MLB rules consultant and analyst, helps us understand some of the nuances.

Watch his full interview in the video above.