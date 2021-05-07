Inside NY Baseball: Yankee Luke Voit works his way back from injury; Player development amid pandemic

(WTNH)– “There is a lot of us that have not participated in our passion for over a year now. This feels like some normalcy. Obviously, we are still wearing masks and still doing all the different things we need to do. This gives a little normalcy to our lives. It just feels really good.”

That’s Syracuse Mets manager Chad Kreuter. He played 16 years in the big leagues. Like so many others Kreuter and his team thrilled to be back on the field.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is another step closer to returning to the Bronx. He’s playing games for the Yankees Triple A affiliate Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He made his debut on Tuesday night at the Syracuse Mets. He had a couple of hits for the railriders even legged out a hit. Voit is recovering from surgery on his left knee. The Yankees do not want to rush him back but Voit is anxious to join his teammates.

With the Minor League Baseball season officially underway, there are a lot more questions than answers when it comes to player development this year. The entire minor league calendar was wiped out last year due to COVID. The Yankees Senior Director of Player Development says this will be a challenging year for some.

Keeping players ready and healthy is a difficult balancing act. In this week’s Press Pass, News 8’s Rich Coppola and the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore, discuss it more in the video above.