Inside NY Baseball: Yankee prospect Estevan Florial; this week’s Press Pass

(WTNH)– Few prospects in the Yankees system are as highly touted as Estevan Florial.

Florial got off to a red hot start for the Yankees Double A affiliate in Somerset, New Jersey. The 23-year-old flashing plenty of early season power. He led off three of his first six games with a homerun for Somerset.

The Yankees hoping that lefty bat can one day soon be a fixture in the Bombers line-up. Florial has been a regular at spring training the last few years. His development slowed last year with no minor league baseball played so it seems like he’s making up for lost time.

For more on the Yankees and the Mets, we hand it over to Rich Coppola and the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore for this week’s Press Pass in the video above.