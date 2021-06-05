Inside NY Baseball: Yankee’s first weekend against the Red Sox

(WTNH) — The Yankees did not have a good week. They were swept in Detroit. They come home and split a four game series with the first place Tampa Bay Rays.

Bad hitting and terrible base running continue to plague this team that has more questions than answers. To make matters worse— with Ace Gerrit Cole on the mound Thursday—the Yankees lost 9-2.

Cole was not sharp, Aaron Boone got ejected from Thursdays game against the Rays—-but Boone says the team has to put it behind them.

This weekend is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox played a game this season.

When it comes to Mets legends, Mike Piazza is high on the list. A Hall of Famer who endeared himself to the city at every opportunity.

Like many, the former Mets catcher has taken a liking to Jacob Degrom and his relentless work ethic.