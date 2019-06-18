Intern At News 8

News 8 & MyTV9 Internship Process

Deadlines for all internships at WTNH are as follows:

Fall semester internships – June 30 th

Spring semester internships – October 30 th

Summer internships – March 30th

The WTNH News 8/WCTX MyTV9 internship program provides college students interested in mass communications with a unique opportunity. The hands-on experience allows students to get an in-depth look into the field of broadcast from an array of perspectives and challenges students to use their knowledge in an applied industry setting. Many students from the program have gone onto advanced pursuits in broadcast media and have found that their internship experience at WTNH News 8/WCTX MyTV9 has further prepared them for their career endeavors.

CRITERIA FOR ACCEPTANCE

1. Interns must be full-time/part-time students of a college or university either in or entering into their junior or senior year and receiving academic credit for their internship assignment. Graduate students are welcome to apply.

2. Internships are unpaid and all interns must provide a letter from their academic advisor certifying that they are a junior or senior and will be receiving academic credit for their internship.

3. Interns need to set up an hourly schedule in advance with their supervisor that will sufficiently meet their school’s required credit hours.

4. Interns are to perform the duties and responsibilities outlined in the internship descriptions and other tasks as assigned by their supervisors.

**Please note: Unfortunately, parking at the station will not be available to interns during regular business hours. WTNH News 8/WCTX MyTV9 is conveniently located across the street from the State Street Station on Metro-North’s New Haven line.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Candidates for internships are responsible for selecting the department in which they’d like to intern. Please include your first and second choices in your cover letter. To apply, please send cover letters, resumes, and academic credit letters to:

Lisa Newell

Human Resources Manager / Business Administrator

WTNH News 8/WCTX MyTV 9

8 Elm Street

New Haven, CT 06510

lisa.newell@wtnh.com

Please note that your application will not be considered complete until we receive all of the required materials.

We do not begin reviewing resumes until the application deadline has been met. If you are being considered for an internship, you will hear from your potential supervisor to schedule an interview either by phone or in person. Please be advised that because of the highly competitive process, it is not possible for us to offer internships to every student, but we do our best to place as many students as possible.

We look forward to hearing from you and helping you to reach your academic and professional goals.